YouTube Bug Bans Users And Removes Channels: Google's Video Streaming Service Says They Know About It

YouTube, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google has erroneously banned accounts and removed channels worldwide. Now, the platform is working on reinstating them.
What Happened: On Thursday, YouTube said it is aware of the mistakenly removed channels and banned accounts for policy breaches.
The platform is “actively working on reinstating the channels” and restoring access to paid services like YouTube TV, YouTube Premium, and YouTube Music subscriptions.
See Also: Nvidia’s Blackwell GPU Sets New AI Benchmark With Over 100 System Configurations, Analyst Says
Users affected by this glitch have lost access to their YouTube accounts, preventing them from watching videos or listening to YouTube Music. YouTube Premium subscribers have also been impacted, with playlists and other saved content currently inaccessible for some.
Users across the globe, including in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, were informed of the account ban or channel removal through emails from YouTube.
Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.
YouTube has provided an appeal process for affected users, and several reports indicate that this has been successful in restoring account access. However, some users have reported that their playlists are still missing post-restoration.
Why It Matters: This glitch comes on the heels of a series of controversial decisions by YouTube.
Last month, YouTube introduced “Pause ads,” a feature that displays advertisements even when a video is paused, leading to users’ discontent.
Later that month, YouTube also restricted access to songs by renowned artists such as Adele, Bob Dylan, and Green Day in the U.S. due to a legal dispute with the performing rights organization, SESAC.
Meanwhile, earlier this week, Apple Inc. removed Juno, an unofficial YouTube app designed for Vision Pro, from its App Store following a warning from Google.
Photo by Sky Motion on Shutterstock
Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.
Read Next:
- Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Says Demand For Next-Gen Blackwell GPU Platform Insane: ‘Everyone Wants To Have The Most, And Everyone Wants To Be First’
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.