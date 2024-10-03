Port Strike Ends, Workers In A Tentative Deal Return To Work Friday [Updated]

The recent port strike on the East and Gulf coasts ended following a tentative agreement between dockworkers and port operators, resolving a labor dispute that had threatened to disrupt supply chains.
According to CNN, the agreement includes a substantial wage increase and improved working conditions, addressing the International Longshoremen's Association’s key demands. “The breakthrough Thursday came after port employers offered a 62% increase in wages over six years, according to people familiar with the matter,” stated the Wall Street Journal.
The agreement includes a contract extension through Jan. 15 2025. This gives time for the two sides to negotiate other issues, including automation on the docks.
This resolution of the three-day strike averted a prolonged disruption that could have severely impacted supply chains, particularly ahead of the holiday season. The quick settlement also defused a political risk for the current administration, according to Politico. Dockworkers go back to work on Friday.
Read Next:
• Oil Prices Rally: Biden Confirms US ‘Discussions’ With Israel About Striking Iran Facilities
Please check back in to Benzinga as this story updates.
Photo: Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.