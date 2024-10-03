Port Strike Ends, Workers In A Tentative Deal Return To Work Friday [Updated]

The recent port strike on the East and Gulf coasts ended following a tentative agreement between dockworkers and port operators, resolving a labor dispute that had threatened to disrupt supply chains.

According to CNN, the agreement includes a substantial wage increase and improved working conditions, addressing the International Longshoremen's Association’s key demands. “The breakthrough Thursday came after port employers offered a 62% increase in wages over six years, according to people familiar with the matter,” stated the Wall Street Journal.

The agreement includes a contract extension through Jan. 15 2025. This gives time for the two sides to negotiate other issues, including automation on the docks.

This resolution of the three-day strike averted a prolonged disruption that could have severely impacted supply chains, particularly ahead of the holiday season. The quick settlement also defused a political risk for the current administration, according to Politico. Dockworkers go back to work on Friday.

Photo: Shutterstock