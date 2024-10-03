Amazon's Profitable Essential Merchandise, Efficiency Gains Set To Drive Growth: Analyst

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
October 3, 2024 12:14 PM | 2 min read |
Zinger Key Points
  • Morgan Stanley's Brian Nowak maintains an Overweight rating for Amazon with a $210 price target, citing strong cash flow growth.
  • Nowak sees temporary profit challenges but expects corporate efficiencies and capital returns to boost Amazon's performance in 2025.

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak reiterated Amazon.com Inc AMZN with an Overweight rating and a $210 price target.

Amazon traded at 22 times Nowak’s 2026 free cash flow, representing 29% growth (fiscal 2024-2026 free cash flow per share CAGR). He said this is a ~30% discount to Amazon’s mega-cap tech peer median growth-adjusted multiple on a growth-adjusted basis.

Also Read: Amazon Prime Video Ramps Up Ads, Taking on Netflix and Disney+ in Streaming Battle

The price target implies paying 20 times fiscal 2027 free cash flow for 24% growth (fiscal 2025-2027 free cash flow per share CAGR) and 0.8 times on a growth-adjusted basis, a ~20% discount to Amazon’s mega-cap tech peer median growth-adjusted multiple of 1.1 times.

Nowak noted the tactical risk to fourth-quarter EBIT but is buying weakness into fiscal 2025 as the profit challenges are temporary and not structural.

Nowak said Amazon’s growing focus on lower-priced, lower-margin essentials drives merchandise margin pressure, which is holding back the near-term slope of its North American retail profit ramp. Expected discounting in a competitive holiday season creates further near-term uncertainty, he said.

According to the analyst, Amazon makes low-priced essentials profitable and the cost to serve still leads to $8-$9 free cash flow per share. Corporate efficiencies could lead to $2 billion-$4 billion of further savings, and Project Kuiper and headcount models speak to minimal headwinds here.

Nowak said Amazon management’s recent letter outlining an increased focus on efficiency should lead to a further EBIT cushion and upside in fiscal 2025.

Project Kuiper is likely to be manageable from a P&L-impact perspective, Nowak said. He noted Amazon’s growing net cash balance creates a higher probability of capital returns in fiscal 2025.

Nowak projected fiscal 2024 revenue of $633.96 billion and EPS of $4.80. He expects fiscal 2025 revenue of $ 697.94 billion and EPS of $5.93.

AMZN Price Action: Amazon stock is down 1.15% at $182.64 at publication Thursday.

Also Read:

Photo: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In: NewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasBrian NowakBriefse-commerceecommerceExpert IdeasMorgan StanleyStories That Matter
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!