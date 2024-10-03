What's Going On With Nvidia Stock On Thursday?

Nvidia Corp NVDA is advancing technology beyond the digital space, pushing the boundaries of spatial artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics to bring the focus back to the physical world.

Nvidia’s Vice President of Omniverse and Simulation Technology, Rev Lebaredian, told CNBC the real revolution lies in how AI interacts with the physical world.

At the core of Nvidia’s efforts is the Omniverse platform, where Lebaredian and his team develop precise digital replicas of real-world environments.

Lebaredian told CNBC creating intelligent robots starts by accurately representing the physical world inside a computer.

Nvidia is applying the technology in autonomous driving, visual assistance, and warehouse automation, where robots can simulate real-world scenarios in virtual spaces.

The stock is trading upwards on Thursday after the U.S. enacted reforms to boost the semiconductor sector.

Under a fresh ruling, the U.S. government fast-tracked the progress of particular U.S. Chips Act beneficiaries by exempting them from federal environmental reviews. The legislation followed the U.S. Fed rate cut to spur discretionary spending.

Nvidia chief Jensen Huang debunked Wall Street concerns by acknowledging huge demand for Nvidia’s Blackwell GPU, which is in full production and progressing as planned.

Nvidia stock is up over 173% in the last 12 months despite losing over 6% in the previous five days.

Investors can gain exposure to Nvidia through Invesco Semiconductors ETF PSI and SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF XSD.

Price Action: NVDA stock is up 3.54% at $123.07 at the last check Thursday.

