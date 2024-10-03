Elon Musk's Mom Chimes In After Son Says He Can't Handle 4 Years Of 'Seeing And Hearing' Kamala Harris And Tim Walz: 'So True'

Model and dietitian Maye Musk publicly agreed with her son, tech mogul Elon Musk, on their shared political stance, as revealed in a recent post on X.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Maye Musk responded to a tweet from Elon Musk, expressing her support for his endorsement of the Trump/Vance ticket in the upcoming elections.

Elon Musk had previously stated, “Trump/Vance MUST win. I can't handle 4 years of seeing and hearing Kamala/Walz. That would be cruel and unusual punishment!”

Why It Matters: Elon Musk’s political leanings have been under scrutiny recently, with reports surfacing of his earlier donations to the right-wing group, Building America's Future.

Elon Musk’s political influence has been growing steadily, with his social media platform X serving as a conduit for his conservative viewpoints. His endorsement of the Trump/Vance ticket and his regular political commentary have made him a significant pro-Trump influencer.

His contributions to Building America's Future, a group known for its criticism of the Biden administration, have been reported to be in the millions, significantly empowering the organization. The group, often referred to as a "dark money" group, can support political causes without revealing the source of their funding.

Elon Musk’s influence extends beyond his financial contributions. His social media platform X, which he acquired in 2022, has been used to amplify conservative viewpoints and endorse political candidates. His wealth, online presence, and increased political activity could potentially be advantageous for Trump.

His political leanings have also been reflected in the operations of his platform X, with independent journalist Ken Klippenstein being barred from the platform for publishing leaked documents associated with J.D. Vance, Trump’s running mate.

