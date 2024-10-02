What's Going On With Ciena Stock Wednesday?

Ciena Corporation CIEN shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company announced it authorized a $1 billion share repurchase program.

The Details: The share repurchase program will start in the 2025 fiscal year and continue through the end of the 2027 fiscal year.

“Our new share repurchase program reflects the confidence we have in the ongoing strength of our business, cash generation, and operating results. It also highlights the competitive advantage we enjoy with our robust balance sheet,” Ciena’s CFO James E. Moylan said.

“This step demonstrates our continued priority to return capital to shareholders as part of our strategic and operating plans.”

This comes as the company concludes its current three-year share repurchase program.

CIEN Price Action: At the time of publication, Ciena stock is trading 6.6% higher at $65.48, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

