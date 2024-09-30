NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal Loves His Toes Painted, Splurges $1000 On Some Serious Pedicure: 'I Do Like, Sparkles' To Make 'Ugly, Stinky' Feet Look Pretty

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal earlier this year admitted to spending a whopping $1,000 on pedicures during an episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq.

What Happened: The episode which was posted on YouTube in February and had rap icon T.I. and Jamal Crawford in the mix, witnessed Shaq confess that he indulges in high-end pedicures to beautify his “ugly, stinky feet.”

“I give about $1,000 because I know my feet stink, I know they're ugly, and I like to paint them,” he stated.

The retired NBA star traced his pedicure routine back to a game where he scored 40 points after his mother, Lucille O’Neal, painted a toenail that he had torn off.

“I was like, I tore my toenail off, so she did something, and then she put like, some red polish on the thing, and I had 40 that game,” he said, adding, “So I was like, you know what, I’m just going to start painting my toenails.”

When questioned about his preference for toenail art, Shaq confirmed that he chooses designs over solid colors.

He said, “I do like, sparkles and designs and all this stuff, you know, just to make it look pretty because I have ugly, stinky feet.”

Why It Matters: O’Neal’s off-court life has been as eventful as his basketball career.

In September 2024, he became involved in an election-related hoax where it was alleged that he ejected Democratic nominee Kamala Harris’ running mate Governor Tim Walz (D-Minn) from his restaurant.

Post his NBA career, Shaq has also gained recognition for his business acumen. His estimated $500M portfolio includes a significant investment in Google, Ring video doorbell, which was later acquired by Amazon and Apple

His investment portfolio features stakes in several franchises, including Five Guys, Papa John's, Krispy Kreme, and his own fast-food chain, Big Chicken.

Shaq previously also admitted to making a critical error by turning down Starbucks, which he considers his “worst investment ever.”

