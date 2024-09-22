NBA Star Shaquille O'Neal Threw Tim Walz Out From His Big Chicken Restaurant And Said, 'Don't Come Back' — Fact Or Fiction

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has been falsely accused of ejecting Governor Tim Walz (D-Minn), the running mate of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, from his restaurant.

What Happened: Earlier this month, a Facebook post from an account named “WNBA News Daily,” falsely shared a post stating that Shaq, had thrown out Walz from his restaurant in Georgia.

This false story was shared by many other people on social media platforms too including one by Vernon Jones, a former state representative from Georgia.

However, lo and behold, this entire incident was written by a satirical website.

The original article was published on “Esspots,” a self-proclaimed “one-stop destination for satirical news and commentary about the United States of America.”

“Our team of writers and editors is dedicated to bringing you the latest and greatest in fake news and absurdity, all with a healthy dose of humor and satire,” the website states in the “About Us” section.

Shaq’s restaurant chain, Big Chicken, does not have a location in Georgia, according to Big Chicken’s official website.

This fact check was first done by AFP Fact Check, a department within Agence France-Presse, which also noted that campaign schedules for the candidates did not mention any planned visit by Walz to a Big Chicken outlet.

Why It Matters: Walz has been a target of misinformation since joining the Democratic ticket. This incident serves as another example of misleading claims circulating on social media.

Earlier, a false claim that Harris was involved in a 2011 hit-and-run accident in San Francisco, which allegedly paralyzed a 13-year-old girl, circulated widely on social media platforms.

This incident also comes amid a politically charged climate, with celebrities like Taylor Swift publicly endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris and Walz for the 2024 presidential race.

Meanwhile, Shaq has previously revealed that he voted for the first time at the age of 48 in 2020. The retired NBA star supported President Joe Biden in the presidential election that year, according to The Hill.

Image via Flickr/ Cubahora

