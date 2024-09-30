What's Going On With Tilray Brands Stock Monday?

Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY stock is trading higher on Monday, along with other shares in the cannabis sector, following a report suggesting that Vice President Kamala Harris wants to legalize marijuana.

What To Know: Harris said in an interview on the All the Smoke podcast that, “I just think we have come to a point where we have to understand that we need to legalize it and stop criminalizing this behavior.”

Harris also stated that, “I just feel strongly, people should not be going to jail for smoking weed. And we know historically what that has meant and who has gone to jail."

The episode of the podcast was released Monday. Its hosts are former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. Other stocks in the cannabis sector that are moving higher following Harris’s comments, include Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB and Canopy Growth Corporation CGC

TLRY Price Action: At the time of writing, Tilray shares are trading 2.59% higher at $1.78, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

