Tilray Brands Launches Hemp-Derived Delta-9 THC Drinks In Key U.S. Markets

Canadian cannabis powerhouse Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY, announced Tuesday that it has launched a new line of hemp-derived Delta-9 THC beverages across key U.S. markets.

The drinks, set to debut in October, include a range of mocktails, seltzers and sparkling beverages crafted with premium hemp extracts. This move marks Tilray's strategic expansion into the fast-growing hemp-derived THC beverage category.

Tilray Targets Growing Cannabis Beverage Market

Tilray, already a leader in the cannabis, hemp and beverage industries, is leveraging its expertise to meet rising consumer demand for alternative adult beverages. Its new product lineup includes brands like 420 Fizz, Herb & Bloom, Fizzy Jane's and Happy Flower, each with 5mg of Delta-9 THC per can. These products will target a variety of occasions and consumer price points, appealing to diverse audiences.

Eyeing Broader Expansion In U.S.

Tilray's push into the Delta-9 THC space builds on its established presence in the hemp food and craft beer markets. As consumers explore new adult beverage options, the company aims to capture market share by offering a premium, responsibly formulated product experience.

The initial portfolio will roll out in states like Texas and Louisiana, with plans for future expansion.

TLRY Price Action

TLRY's shares were trading 4.44% higher at $1.76 per share at the time of this writing around noon ET Tuesday.

