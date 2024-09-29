Trump's Michaelmas Message Amid Tight Race With Kamala Harris: 'Cast Into Hell Satan, And All The Evil Spirits, Who Prowl About The World'

Former President Donald J. Trump recently tweeted a prayer to Saint Michael the Archangel, adding a spiritual dimension to the intense political climate surrounding the 2024 elections.

What Happened: On Michaelmas, Trump posted a prayer to Saint Michael the Archangel on X: “Saint Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle. Be our defense against the wickedness and snares of the Devil.”

“May God rebuke him, we humbly pray, and do thou, O Prince of the heavenly hosts, by the power of God, cast into hell Satan, and all the evil spirits, who prowl about the world seeking the ruin of souls. Amen.”

Saint Michael the Archangel, defend us in battle. Be our defense against the wickedness and snares of the Devil. May God rebuke him, we humbly pray, and do thou, O Prince of the heavenly hosts, by the power of God, cast into hell Satan, and all the evil spirits, who prowl about… pic.twitter.com/Z3RoeGUslh — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2024

Michaelmas, celebrated on September 29, is a Christian feast day honoring the Archangel Michael and all angels. Traditionally, it marks the end of the harvest season in Europe and serves as a reminder of spiritual strength and protection. In some cultures, it’s also linked to law and order, as it historically coincided with the start of legal and academic terms.

Why It Matters: This spiritual appeal comes amidst a tight race between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in key battleground states, as reported by a recent New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump’s post also aligns with his previous religious gestures, such as endorsing a version of the Bible for which he earned $300,000, as disclosed in his latest financial disclosure.

Earlier this year, Trump shared a fan-made video portraying him as a divine leader chosen to fight against “Marxists” and “fake news.” He also claimed to have reinstated the phrase “Merry Christmas” during his presidency, in opposition to what he termed as “woke culture.”

