Trump's Chances Of Winning Popular Vote Slim, Says CEO Of Political Consulting Firm Squared Communications

Michael Meehan, CEO of strategic communications and political consulting firm Squared Communications, voiced skepticism about former President Donald Trump’s likelihood of securing the popular vote in the forthcoming election.

What Happened: Meehan, a Democrat, was queried about Trump’s present standing in the polls. The polls suggest a close contest but favorable indications for Vice President Kamala Harris. Meehan, when asked about the possibility of Trump surprising pollsters in the election and winning the popular majority vote, responded with a firm “Absolutely not,” reported The Hill.

Meehan further opined that Trump has hit a popularity ceiling. With less than 40 days to the election, recent polls show Harris holding a 7-point lead over Trump nationally and a slight lead in six crucial battleground states.

Despite pollsters’ warnings about the race’s closeness, Meehan contended that Trump is “polling better than he’s running.” The Hill/Decision Desk HQ’s national polls aggregation gives Harris a 4.2 percentage point lead over Trump.

Why It Matters: The upcoming election has been characterized as a nail-biter, with recent polls revealing a tight race between Vice President Harris and former President Trump in key battleground states.

Furthermore, Harris has seen a significant boost in her election prospects. The Economist’s latest election forecast shows Harris with a 3 in 5 chance of securing the Electoral College in November, compared to Trump’s 2 in 5 chance.

Notably, data analyst Nate Silver’s election forecast shows Harris with a better chance of winning the presidency than Trump for the first time since August 28.

