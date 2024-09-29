Larry Hogan Says Trump Questioning Kamala Harris' Intelligence 'Outrageous And Unacceptable': He Is His Own 'Worst Enemy'

Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (R) has publicly condemned former President Donald Trump for his disparaging remarks about Vice President Kamala Harris.

What Happened: During a Sunday interview with CBS News, Hogan labeled Trump’s comments on Harris’ mental competence as “outrageous and unacceptable.”

“I’ve already called him out when he had the one interview where he was questioning her racial identity, and now he’s questioning her mental competence.”

Hogan, a moderate Republican Senate candidate, stated that such remarks are not only an affront to the Vice President but also to individuals with mental disabilities.

Over the weekend, at a Wisconsin rally, Trump had targeted Harris, labeling her as mentally impaired. He implied that if a Republican had behaved as she did, they would be impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors.

Hogan views Trump’s attack as indicative of a broader problem in politics and Washington. He voiced his concern over the continuing toxic and divisive politics, which he believes people are tired of.

“I’ve said for years that Trump’s divisive rhetoric is something that we could do without. I think he’s his own worst enemy. “

See Also: Elon Musk Reacts After Joe Rogan Warns About Threat To First Amendment If Kamala Harris Becomes President: ‘Absolutely Right’

Why It Matters: This incident is not the first time Trump has made derogatory comments about Harris. Earlier in August, Trump launched a series of criticisms against Harris, associating her with the inflation issues that have arisen during President Joe Biden's tenure.

Trump’s strategy of attacking Harris has raised concerns among Republicans ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Some GOP strategists and donors believe that Trump’s attacks on Harris have been ineffective and could potentially harm his chances of regaining momentum.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool