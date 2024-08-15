Trump Says He's Entitled To Attack Kamala Harris, Notes She Called Him Weird: 'I Have To Do It My Way'

In a recent press conference, former U.S. President Donald Trump launched a series of criticisms against his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris.

What Happened: Trump sought to associate Harris with the inflation issues that have arisen during President Joe Biden’s tenure at a press conference held at his New Jersey golf club, reported Reuters. He questioned Harris’s commitment to addressing inflation, stating, “Harris has just declared that tackling inflation will be a day one priority for her. But day one for Kamala was 3-1/2 years ago. Where has she been?”

Trump also labeled Harris as “not smart” and justified his personal attacks on her. “I think I’m entitled to personal attacks,” said the ex-president.

He said, “She certainly attacks me personally.” Trump dismissed suggestions to change his approach, maintaining, “I have to do it my way.” He noted that the Vice President had called him “Weird.”

Despite Trump’s criticisms, polls suggest that Harris has managed to overcome the lead Trump had over Biden. Harris is scheduled to deliver an economic policy speech on Friday in North Carolina.

Earlier on Thursday, the Trump campaign announced the addition of five new members, including Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s first campaign manager during his successful 2016 campaign. Trump stated that these new hires did not indicate a change in strategy but were a sign of wanting to “close it out”.

Why It Matters: Recent polls have shown Harris leading Trump in a head-to-head election poll with less than three months to go before the 2024 presidential election. This comes after President Biden dropped out of the 2024 election race, and Harris has been gaining support for the Democratic Party in head-to-head matchups with Trump.

Harris is also set to propose a federal ban on corporate price-gouging within the food and grocery sectors as part of her wider economic policy platform. This move is seen as one of the earliest efforts by the Harris campaign to outline an economic platform independent of Biden‘s agenda.

However, Harris has faced criticism for her role in passing the Inflation Reduction Act, with some arguing that her tiebreaking vote in the Senate directly resulted in the inflation the country is currently experiencing.

