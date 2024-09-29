From NBA Courts To Restaurant Fortune: Here's How An NBA Sixth Man Built A $600M Empire

In 1988, a curious incident at a Wendy’s in South Milwaukee highlighted the unexpected post-NBA life of Junior Bridgeman, a former professional basketball player who had a successful career with the Milwaukee Bucks and briefly with the Los Angeles Clippers.

A woman, after being served by Bridgeman at the counter, mistakenly believed he was working a regular job post-retirement, lamenting on a local radio station about the presumed financial struggles of former NBA players.

The scene perfectly encapsulated the public’s misconceptions about the financial stability of professional athletes after retirement. Bridgeman, however, was not just an employee but the owner of that Wendy’s franchise — one of the many he owned across the city, reports ESPN.

Despite his modest NBA earnings, which totalled about $2.95 million over 12 seasons, Bridgeman successfully transitioned to a savvy businessman, building a fast-food empire of over 450 restaurants at its peak.

His business acumen didn’t stop there. He expanded into becoming a Coca-Cola bottling distributor and acquiring prominent publications such as Ebony and Jet magazines.

His net worth, nearly $600 million, ranks him among the wealthiest NBA players, trailing only behind icons like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and LeBron James.

Bridgeman’s journey from basketball to business is not just a story of financial success but also one of mentorship and community contribution.

From his early days, he was acutely aware of the financial pitfalls that many athletes face, which is why he has dedicated a significant part of his post-NBA life to educating current players about financial responsibility. His efforts include formal and informal talks with NBA rookies and veterans, emphasizing the importance of financial literacy, especially with the league’s salary cap expected to increase substantially due to a new $76.4 billion media rights deal.

Despite never being a marquee NBA star, Bridgeman’s legacy might be equally significant off the court, demonstrating the potential for athletes to achieve financial stability and impact beyond their sports careers.

His story is a testament to the power of education, savvy investment, and the pursuit of opportunities beyond the athletic field.

