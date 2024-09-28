Scaramucci Advocates For Harris To Save The Republican Party, Says 'Electing Harris, Defeating Trump Is About Saving The GOP'

Anthony Scaramucci recently expressed his belief that electing Kamala Harris and defeating former President Donald Trump could be the key to revitalizing the Republican Party.

What Happened: In a post on X on Friday, Scaramucci, Scaramucci, who will be a headline speaker at Benzinga's upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19, stated, “Electing VP Harris and defeating Trump is not about destroying the Republican party; it’s about saving it.”

He further emphasized that the GOP needs to move beyond the “hateful and divisive extremism” that he believes Trump has brought to the party.

Doug gets it. Electing VP Harris and defeating Trump is not about destroying the Republican party; it's about saving it. Only once we move past the hateful and divisive extremism Trump has brought can the GOP rediscover and strengthen its core values. https://t.co/0qtxZfE0xB — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) September 27, 2024

In another post on Saturday, he voiced his support for Harris by saying that the business leaders across parties are horrified by Trump's leadership model.

Business leaders across parties are horrified by Trump's leadership model and believe his economic policies would reignite inflation. Great work by @JeffSonnenfeld https://t.co/IFo7nv6wMP — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) September 27, 2024

Scaramucci, who briefly served as the White House Director of Communications under Trump, has been a vocal critic of the former president. His latest comments suggest a desire for a shift in the party’s direction, away from Trump’s influence.

Why It Matters: Scaramucci’s comments reflect a growing divide within the Republican Party, with some members advocating for a return to traditional conservative values, while others continue to support Trump’s brand of politics.

His call for the election of Vice President Harris, a Democrat, indicates a willingness to cross party lines in order to achieve this goal.

The impact of these internal conflicts on the future direction of the GOP remains to be seen.

However, Scaramucci’s comments highlight the ongoing debate within the party about its core values and political identity.

