Democratic Presidential Nominee Kamal Harris Slightly Ahead Of Trump In 6 Key Battleground States: Poll

Vice President Kamala Harris is marginally leading Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in six crucial battleground states.

What Happened: According to a survey conducted by Bloomberg News/Morning Consult published late Thursday, the two candidates are evenly matched in Georgia.

However, Harris is leading Trump in Nevada, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.

The poll indicates Harris has a 7-point lead over Trump in Nevada and a 5-point lead in Pennsylvania. In Arizona and Michigan, Harris has a slight 3-point advantage.

The Vice President’s lead narrows down to a 2-point difference in North Carolina and Wisconsin.

Except for Nevada and Pennsylvania, Harris’s leads fall within the survey’s margin of error, the report noted.

With less than six weeks to Election Day, Harris holds a 3-point lead over Trump among likely voters in all seven swing states.

The survey was conducted between Sept. 19 and Sept. 25 among 6,165 registered voters in seven battleground states.

Why It Matters: Earlier this week, a survey revealed that 55% of CFOs predict that Democratic nominee Harris will win in the upcoming election.

Previously, it was also reported that Harris has been leading in fundraising efforts, with significant contributions from Wall Street, Silicon Valley, and Hollywood.

This week, Trump also met British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, but the Vice President could not do the same because of "unusual diary challenges."

