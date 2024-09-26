Harris Vs Trump: 55% CFOs Believe Vice-President Likely To Win Election, Although Ex-President Is Better For Economy

In a recent survey, a majority of chief financial officers (CFOs) predict that Kamala Harris will win the upcoming presidential election, despite believing that Donald Trump would be better for the economy.

What Happened: The third-quarter CNBC CFO Council Survey conducted between Aug. 19 and Sep. 19 reveals that 55% of CFOs expect Harris to prevail in the election. In contrast, only 31% foresee a Trump victory, with 14% remaining uncertain. This marks a notable shift from the previous quarter when 58% anticipated a Trump win, CNBC reported on Thursday.

Despite the belief in Harris’s likely victory, 55% of CFOs consider Trump better suited to handle inflation and the economy, while only 17% believe Harris has a superior economic plan. Key issues for CFOs include inflation, interest rates, tax policy, and regulation.

The survey also indicates that 74% of CFOs expect a divided government post-election, with 45% predicting Democrats will control the Senate and Republicans the House. Another 29% foresee a flip in control but still expect a divided Capitol Hill.

Both candidates have been actively promoting their economic agendas. Harris has released an 82-page economic blueprint, while Trump has promised new tax incentives for corporations. The survey reflects the ongoing debate about the best approach to economic growth and stability.

Why It Matters: The upcoming 2024 presidential race between Harris and Trump has economists leaning toward Harris's economic strategies. According to a Wall Street Journal opinion piece by Obama-era economist Jason Furman, Harris's economic proposals are seen as less risky for the economy compared to Trump's. This is despite both candidates holding undergraduate degrees in economics.

Harris has moved solidly ahead of Trump in a nationwide poll, while another suggested the two are still running neck-on-neck. A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted on Sept. 21-23 showed 46.6% support for Harris among registered voters and 40.48% backing for Trump. The vice president has expanded her lead from five points in the previous poll conducted on Sept. 11-12.

Trump has recently ramped up his criticism of President Joe Biden and Harris, claiming inflation has caused severe financial strain for American families.

