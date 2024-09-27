British PM Dines With Trump, Skips Meeting With Kamala Harris Due To 'Usual Diary Challenges'

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer had a two-hour dinner with former U.S. President Donald Trump in New York. However, he did not meet Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

What Happened: The dinner, held at Trump Tower, marked the first meeting between Sir Keir and Trump. They were joined by Foreign Secretary David Lammy. The prime minister was in New York for the UN General Assembly, BBC reported on Friday.

Neither the U.K. government nor Trump have disclosed the topics discussed during the dinner. Starmer described the meeting as “good,” while Trump praised Keir’s electoral race and popularity.

Despite being in New York, Sir Keir did not meet with Harris, citing “usual diary challenges.” Harris was in Washington for talks with President Joe Biden and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

When asked about the potential impact of a Trump presidency on UK support for Ukraine, Sir Keir emphasized the longstanding special relationship between the U.K. and the U.S.

Why It Matters: This meeting comes after a recent encounter between Sir Keir and President Joe Biden on Sept.14, where they discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the threats posed by Vladimir Putin. The meeting, held at the White House, highlighted the strong alliance between the U.K. and the U.S. in addressing global issues.

Meanwhile, a recent survey revealed that 55% of chief financial officers (CFOs) believe Harris is likely to win the upcoming presidential election, despite many considering Trump better suited to handle economic challenges.

