Following Netanyahu's UN Address, Israel Reportedly Launches Massive Airstrike Targeting Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah In Beirut

Israel has reportedly carried out a large-scale airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut, aiming at the leader of Hezbollah, Hassan Nasrallah.

What Happened: The airstrike, which occurred on Friday, was directed at Nasrallah, who has been at the helm of Hezbollah for over three decades, reported The Wall Street Journal, citing people briefed on the attack.

The assault led to the destruction of several buildings, thought to be the main headquarters of Hezbollah. Nasrallah’s fate is still uncertain.

Ali al-Harakah, a local municipal official, reported numerous explosions in the Haret Hreik neighborhood, causing significant damage and possible casualties.

High-ranking officials from Hezbollah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were allegedly at the site during the attack.

After the initial attack, Israel’s military issued warnings to residents in certain Beirut neighborhoods, advising them to evacuate ahead of planned operations against three buildings with strategic underground capabilities, the report noted.

Additional strikes were carried out in the southern suburbs of Beirut later that night.

This aggressive action is part of Israel’s ongoing efforts to prevent Hezbollah from launching attacks across the Lebanese border into Israel.

If Nasrallah’s death is confirmed, it would deal a significant blow to Hezbollah and Iran.

Why It Matters: The strike occurred shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered his speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

He defended Israel's actions in Gaza and Lebanon at the assembly, dismissing international demands for a ceasefire. “We will not accept a terror army perched on our northern border able to perpetrate another Oct. 7-style massacre,” he said.

On Thursday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told world leaders at the UN General Assembly that Israeli strikes have led to water shortages, the spread of disease, and dwindling supplies of basic medicines.

It has also been reported that Israel intends to disrupt arms transfers from Iran to Hezbollah.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, China accused the U.S. of shielding Israel and obstructing ceasefire efforts.

China’s accusation comes against the backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions. In April, China reinforced its support for Tehran, deepening its ties with Iran after the latter’s direct attack on Israel.

