Trump Says Big Threats To His Life From Iran: 'An Attack On A Former President Is A Death Wish For The Attacker!'

Former President Donald Trump has reported threats on his life by Iran, while expressing gratitude to Congress for unanimously approving increased funding for the Secret Service.

What Happened: On Thursday, Trump took to X to reveal that Iran has made unsuccessful attempts on his life. He stated, “Big threats on my life by Iran. The entire U.S. Military is watching and waiting. Moves were already made by Iran that didn't work out, but they will try again.”

Big threats on my life by Iran. The entire U.S. Military is watching and waiting. Moves were already made by Iran that didn't work out, but they will try again. Not a good situation for anyone. I am surrounded by more men, guns, and weapons than I have ever seen before. Thank you… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2024

“I am surrounded by more men, guns, and weapons than I have ever seen before,” wrote Trump. He warned, “An attack on a former President is a Death Wish for the attacker!”

He also thanked Congress for unanimously approving increased funding for the Secret Service, stating, “Thank you to Congress for unanimously approving far more money to Secret Service – Zero "NO" Votes, strictly bipartisan.”

Why It Matters: This comes after U.S. intelligence agencies revealed that Iran attempted to share hacked information from Trump’s campaign with President Joe Biden’s campaign. Benzinga has previously reported that Iran had issued arrest warrants against Trump over the killing of General Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps.

Trump had previously expressed fear of an assassination attempt by Iran as payback for Soleimani’s killing, according to a book by New York Times correspondent Peter Baker and New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser.

Earlier this month, Trump survived a reported assassination attempt near his Florida property, vowing to “never surrender” after the incident. The Secret Service and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office have launched an investigation into the matter.

