Chuck Schumer Hails Passage Of Funding Bill In Congress Sans Trump-Backed Voting Plan: 'The Government Will Stay Open'

In a bipartisan move, the U.S. Congress has approved a funding bill to prevent a government shutdown. The bill, which does not include a voting plan proposed by former President Donald Trump, is now on its way to President Joe Biden‘s desk.

What Happened: The Senate voted 78-18 on Wednesday to approve the bill, following the House’s 341-82 vote, reported NBC News. The bill, which will maintain current funding levels until Dec. 20, also allocates an additional $231 million to the Secret Service for presidential campaign-related operations.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and top Democrats negotiated the package. The bill, which is expected to be signed by President Biden before the Tuesday shutdown deadline, will set the stage for another spending battle just before the holidays.

Johnson, who led the House Republicans in removing the voting legislation, defended the decision, stating that a GOP-led shutdown just 35 days before Election Day would constitute “political malpractice.”

“Tonight, we have voted to avoid an unnecessary government shutdown at the end of the month. The government will stay open. Vital government services will not be halted,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on X.

"I think the vast, vast majority of Congress does not want a shutdown," Sen. John Boozman (R-Ark.) said according to the report. "So let's get through the election and decide what we want to do."

Why It Matters: The passing of the funding bill without the voting plan proposed by Trump is a significant development. This move comes after Schumer criticized Trump for urging House Republicans to force a government shutdown if the Voter ID proposals were not accepted.

The bill’s approval also aligns with Johnson’s recent statement that the House will not pass a substantial bill to fund the government in December, breaking from a traditional practice.

The bill’s passage was made possible by Democratic votes, as House Republicans, faced with internal dissent, removed the Trump-backed voting legislation. The legislation, known as the SAVE Act, would have mandated proof of citizenship for voter registration, a requirement that is already rare and illegal for noncitizens.

