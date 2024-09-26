Trump Accuses Zelenskyy Of Making 'Nasty Little Dispersions' After Canceled Meeting: 'We Continue To Give Billions Of Dollars To A Man Who Refuses To Make A Deal'

Former President Donald Trump slammed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the latter canceled a scheduled meeting. Trump accused Zelenskyy of refusing to negotiate peace and wasting U.S. funds.

What Happened: Trump expressed frustration during a speech in Mint Hill, North Carolina, saying, “We continue to give billions of dollars to a man who refuses to make a deal.”

Trump accused Zelenskyy of insulting him, claiming the Ukrainian president was “making nasty little dispersions toward” him. He also emphasized that he got along “very well” with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The meeting was supposed to occur at Trump Tower on Thursday, but a campaign official confirmed it was called off, CNBC reported on Thursday.

In a recent New Yorker interview, Zelenskyy criticized Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), labeling him “too radical.” This comment reportedly influenced the decision to cancel the meeting.

House Oversight Chair James Comer announced an investigation into Zelenskyy’s visit to an ammunition factory in Pennsylvania, alleging it was politically motivated to support Vice President Kamala Harris‘ presidential campaign.

During his U.S. visit, Zelenskyy attended the UN General Assembly in New York and met with President Joe Biden and Harris. He also visited the Scranton factory, which manufactures crucial artillery shells for Ukraine’s war efforts.

Why It Matters: This incident adds another layer to the complex relationship between Trump and Zelenskyy. Recently, Trump claimed that Zelenskyy supports the Democrats in the upcoming 2024 U.S. election, stating that the Ukrainian leader is “the greatest salesman in history.” Trump's allies, however, argue that Ukraine would prefer Trump's return, believing he can negotiate peace with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy has been vocal about the need for Western nations to take decisive action against Russia. During a recent address at the United Nations Security Council, he emphasized that the conflict with Russia cannot be resolved through dialogue alone and urged for more forceful measures.

Image via Shutterstock