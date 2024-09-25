Elon Musk Gives A Nod To Chamath Palihapitiya's Description Of Trump On Joe Rogan's Show: 'Very Funny. Very Kind. Very Polite'

Elon Musk recently posted on X about a conversation between Joe Rogan and Chamath Palihapitiya where they discussed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

What Happened: On a Wednesday, Musk shared a post highlighting a discussion between Rogan and Palihapitiya. The conversation revolved around the media’s depiction of Trump and the Charlottesville “Very Fine People” hoax among other topics.

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO said “good points” were made in the conversation between the Spotify podcaster and the renowned venture capitalist often dubbed as “SPAC King.”

Palihapitiya expressed his surprise at Trump’s personality, describing him as “very funny, very kind, very polite.” He also voiced his frustration with the media’s misrepresentation of Trump’s comments during the Charlottesville press conference.

“I met him and spent time with him… Donald Trump. Very funny. Very kind. Very polite. Like, he talks to you… I was expecting something totally different… He’s as good as any comedian,” said Palihapitiya.

Why It Matters: Palihapitiya has previously shared his thoughts on immigration and how the media portrays Trump during a sit-down interview with Rogan. He believes that the winner of the 2024 election will have to act on the immigration crisis, according to a previous Benzinga story.

Palihapitiya also has a different view on the likely contenders for the 2024 general election. He believes that the contender who understands the need for no more wars and zero-based budgeting for the U.S. government will garner many votes.

Interestingly, Palihapitiya has previously stated that he would rather vote for JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to be the next U.S. president over Joe Biden, Trump, or anyone else.

Palihapitiya also described his meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris to Rogan. He disclosed that he had lunched with the Democratic nominee and that she was “very kind, very nice person.”

