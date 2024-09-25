Chamath Palihapitiya Tells Joe Rogan That Trump, Harris Have To Act On The Border: 'I Think That Donald Trump Has Had A Clearer View Of This Issue'

Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya shared his thoughts on immigration and how the media portrays Donald Trump during a sit-down interview with Joe Rogan, who remains one of the most popular podcasters.

Chamath On Immigration: The topic of immigration is one of the top voter issues in the 2024 election and Palihapitiya believes whoever wins the election will have to act on the crisis.

"Both of them will probably have to act," Palihapitiya said on episode #2206 of “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

Palihapitiya said he likes to give both candidates the benefit of the doubt on the issue, despite Rogan criticizing the current Biden administration, which includes Vice President Kamala Harris, not doing enough.

"I think that Donald Trump has had a clearer view of this issue for much far longer. I think that Kamala has had to shift her position."

The billionaire investor said the two political sides likely differ about how to handle immigration and foreign policy.

Rogan said there are pros and cons of immigration, citing the need for cheap labor. The podcast host questions if there is an incentivized effort to bring people into the country illegally and buying the vote, as he says Elon Musk has alleged.

Chamath on Media: When it comes to how Donald Trump is portrayed by the media, Palihapitiya said the media lies about him, including a comment about "very fine people" said during a speech in Charlottesville.

"I met him and spent time with him," Palihapitiya said of Trump.

The billionaire investor said Trump was kind and "he talks to you," which he wasn't expecting due to the media's portrayal of the former president.

"I think the media really gets tilted."

Rogan said Trump’s flaws are nothing compared to how the media depicts him, which Palihapitiya agreed with and said Trump's flaws are well described already.

The media's depiction of Trump could have a negative impact, the investor added.

"The trust in the mainstream media is the lowest it has ever been."

Palihapitiya said he's also had "lunch with Kamala" and said she was very kind and a "very nice person."

Musk shared a clip on Palihapitiya and Rogan discussing the media's depiction of Trump and said that they had "good points."

