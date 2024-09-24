Chinese Economist Vanishes After Criticizing Xi Jinping On WeChat, Name Removed From Prestigious Beijing University Think Tank

Zhu Hengpeng, a prominent economist at a top Chinese think tank, has reportedly been detained and stripped of his roles after allegedly criticizing President Xi Jinping’s economic policies.

What Happened: Zhu, who held the position of deputy director at the Institute of Economics at the state-run Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), is said to have made these comments in a private WeChat group chat. His remarks included subtle criticism of Xi and China’s struggling economy, reported The Wall Street Journal.

The inquiry into Zhu’s supposed offenses coincides with Beijing’s intensified efforts to curb negative commentary on China’s economic health, which has been suffering due to a real estate downturn and tepid sentiment among consumers and businesses.

Zhu, an expert in health economics, was a significant commentator on such matters. He had been with the think tank for over two decades, providing advice to the government on policies related to hospital reforms and access to healthcare.

His name has since been taken off the online list of personnel at a think tank associated with Beijing’s esteemed Tsinghua University. The current status of the investigation into Zhu is unknown, as is whether he has legal representation.

The investigation coincided with a campaign to indoctrinate CASS staff, aimed at ensuring adherence to Communist Party rules. Zhu’s last known public appearance was in late April at an elder-care-industry conference organized by the Caixin financial news magazine.

Why It Matters: This incident comes amidst a backdrop of mysterious disappearances of high-profile figures in China. For instance, Wang Yi, who served as China's top diplomat from 2013 to 2018, returned to his role as China's Foreign Minister a month after the former foreign minister Qin Gang vanished from public view. The disappearance of Zhu, therefore, adds to the growing concern about the suppression of dissent in China.

China’s Defence Minister Li Shangfu also disappeared amidst corruption investigations, with Li last seen on Aug. 29, 2023,. Former Industry Minister Xiao Yaqing and ex-Rocket Force leaders Li Yuchao and Xu Zhongbo also vanished in 2022 and 2023, likely linked to probes into corruption or political misconduct, reported Reuters.

