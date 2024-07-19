Trump Boasts 'Very Good' Phone Call With Zelenskyy, Says Russia-Ukraine Will 'Come Together And Negotiate A Deal That Ends The Violence'

Loading... Loading...

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump engaged in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, discussing potential peace plans amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

What Happened: Trump and Zelenskyy deliberated on possible steps toward a peace deal. Trump commended Zelenskyy for initiating the conversation and reiterated his commitment to ending the violence between Russia and Ukraine.

"President Zelenskyy of Ukraine and I had a very good phone call earlier today."

On the matter of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Trump said, "I appreciate President Zelenskyy for reaching out because I, as your next President of the United States, will bring peace to the world and end the war."

"Both sides will be able to come together and negotiate a deal that ends the violence and paves a path forward to prosperity."

Zelenskyy confirmed the discussion on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, expressing gratitude to the U.S. for its support in Ukraine’s resistance against Russian aggression. He also hinted at a potential in-person meeting with Trump to further discuss peace plans.

Given Ukraine’s heavy reliance on American military aid to combat the Russian invasion since 2022, this call is seen as a strategic move by Zelenskyy. He aims to maintain Trump’s support, especially if Trump defeats President Joe Biden in the upcoming November elections.

Why It Matters: Zelenskyy has been vocal about his willingness to consider Trump’s ideas for ending the war. In April, he stated that he would “with pleasure” consider Trump's suggestions for a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia involving territorial concessions.

Trump reportedly responded positively to a strategy proposed by his advisors to conclude the conflict in Ukraine. The plan involves a conditional cessation of U.S. military aid, hinging on Trump's potential triumph in the upcoming presidential elections.

These developments come amidst NATO’s efforts to "Trump-proof" Ukraine aid by establishing a $40 billion annual financial pledge of military support to Ukraine and creating a new post in Kyiv.

