After Meta, TikTok Cracks Down On Russian State Media By Banning RT And Sputnik Accounts For Violating Guidelines

ByteDance’s TikTok on Monday removed accounts linked to Russian state media outlets RT and Sputnik for violating community guidelines.

What Happened: The social video app stated that the accounts associated with TV-Novosti and Rossiya Segodnya, the parent organizations of RT and Sputnik, were permanently banned for engaging in deceptive behavior. TikTok had already restricted the visibility of these accounts in the European Union and the United Kingdom, reported to NBC News.

Both outlets reported over the weekend that some of their accounts had been deleted without explanation. Sputnik criticized the ban on X, stating that their subscribers are now deprived of crucial geopolitical information.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has claimed that Russian outlets like RT have transitioned from media operations to covert intelligence activities. Federal prosecutors have charged two RT employees with running a $10 million project to promote Russia-aligned narratives while concealing the funding source, according to the report.

RT's editor-in-chief, Margarita Simonyan, has defended the organization, asserting it will continue its operations in the U.S. despite the bans, according to the report.

Why It Matters: This move by TikTok comes amid a broader crackdown on Russian state media by major social media platforms. Last week, Meta Platforms Inc. announced a global ban on RT and Rossiya Segodnya, escalating its efforts to combat foreign interference. This ban followed accusations that these outlets used deceptive tactics for covert influence operations online.

Additionally, TikTok is undergoing significant internal changes. On Saturday, TikTok's head of global marketing, Kate Jhaveri, resigned amid a major overhaul aimed at restructuring the company’s marketing function.

Meanwhile, a three-judge panel at the DC Circuit Court of Appeals last week expressed skepticism during oral arguments in a case involving TikTok and a group of creators contesting a law often referred to as "the TikTok ban." The judges scrutinized TikTok's counsel more rigorously than the U.S. Department of Justice, indicating potential challenges ahead for the platform.

Image Via Shutterstock