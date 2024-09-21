Zuckerberg Tells His Daughter She Can't Be Like Taylor Swift: 'You Can't Do It, That's Not Available To You'

In a recent podcast interview, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg shared his parenting philosophy, emphasizing the importance of individuality over fame.

What Happened: Zuckerberg recounted a conversation with his 7-year-old daughter August Chan Zuckerberg, where he encouraged her to aspire to be herself rather than a celebrity. This discussion was prompted by her desire to be like Taylor Swift.

According to a report by Business Insider, Annie Wright, a therapist who works with affluent parents, praised Zuckerberg’s advice. She noted that parents often grapple with their children’s growing desire to become influencers. Wright urges parents to help their children cultivate a strong sense of self-worth and individuality, instead of pursuing popularity.

According to the outlet, Zuckerberg said in the interview, “I was like, ‘But you can’t. That’s not available to you. And she thought about it and she’s like, ‘Alright when I grow up I want people to want to be like August Chan Zuckerberg, and I was like, ‘Hell yeah. Hell yeah.'”

Wright also highlighted that children from high-achieving families often experience intense pressure to succeed, leading to feelings of inadequacy. She promotes the idea of parents downplaying goals like fame and having open dialogues about its drawbacks.

Also Read: Elon Musk’s Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg ‘Wildly Under Qualified’ To Run Metaverse

“His advice to his daughter to aspire to be herself, not Taylor Swift or some other icon, I do think it’s an important reminder for all parents,” Wright told the outlet.

Part of Zuckerberg’s parenting strategy includes assigning chores to his children, a practice Wright believes is an effective way to teach vital life skills, particularly in affluent families.

She stated, “Chores create an understanding that rewards come from effort, not entitlement.”

Also Read: Mother Sells Taylor Swift Tickets Over Star’s Endorsement Of Kamala Harris: ‘I’m Gonna Shake It Off, And I’m Done With You’

Why It Matters: Zuckerberg’s parenting approach offers a unique perspective in a society where fame and celebrity status are often glamorized. His advice underscores the importance of self-worth and individuality, values that can help children navigate the pressures of growing up in high-achieving families.

Furthermore, his emphasis on chores as a means to teach life skills provides a practical approach to parenting that encourages effort and discourages entitlement.

This advice is particularly relevant in today’s digital age, where the allure of becoming an influencer can often overshadow the importance of personal growth and self-discovery.

Read Next

Big Tech’s Security Spending Spree: Zuckerberg Leads In Lavish Security Measures

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.