Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse.

On Friday, Aug. 26, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse.

Claire Boucher, the Canadian musician known as Grimes, expressed concerns about Zuckerberg overseeing the virtual world.

She also mocked Zuckerberg's metaverse avatar and said, "this is bad art," and even an indie game looks better than this.

Grimes spoke about Zuckerberg in response to his recent interview with Joe Rogan.

In the third week of August, Zuckerberg shared a photo of his avatar on his Facebook page, and people reacted by creating memes. In response, he went on Instagram to introduce a new avatar.

Zuckerberg has been advocating for the metaverse for quite a long time. Recently, he said the metaverse is a "massive opportunity" for several reasons, and he feels strongly that developing metaverse platforms will "unlock hundreds of billions of dollars."

Last year, Grimes launched a series of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) called the "WarNympth Collection." The 10 NFTs brought in over $5.8 million, selling out just in under 20 minutes.

An avid video game and sci-fi lover, Grimes recently tweeted that she wants to modify her ears to look more elf-like.

This article was originally published on Aug. 28, 2022.

