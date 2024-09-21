Elon Musk Boosts House Republicans With Record $289,100 Donation

Elon Musk reportedly intensified his political contributions in August, making his largest-known donation to bolster House Republicans’ efforts to maintain a vulnerable majority.

The National Republican Congressional Committee announced that it received $289,100 from Musk in August, reported Politico, citing a report filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Musk’s political stance has evolved significantly over the years.

In August, Musk explained his support for Donald Trump, stating that his track record has been moderate and he has not been particularly political in the past. He revealed this during a conversation with Trump, touching on various topics from immigration to electric vehicles.

Musk, one of the world’s wealthiest individual with a net worth exceeding $250 billion, has previously donated to both Democrats and Republicans, though never in such substantial sums.

In September, Musk commented on a debate between Trump and Harris, expressing dissatisfaction with the debate hosts and raising concerns about the lack of discussion on the national debt crisis. He also mentioned that Harris exceeded most people’s expectations during the debate.

Musk has increased his political engagement lately, developing a connection with Trump by funding America PAC, a pro-Trump organization. This group, which recently experienced a leadership change, is set to significantly aid in voter mobilization efforts for Trump and has begun investing in competitive House races nationwide.

It remains uncertain how much Musk will ultimately invest in the election. In July, the Wall Street Journal suggested he intended to contribute about $45 million monthly to support Trump, though Musk later refuted this claim. Despite Musk’s significant donation, the NRCC raised only $9.7 million in August, while its Democratic counterpart collected $22.2 million.

Recently, Musk faced backlash for a controversial post on X, which he later deleted. The post questioned why no one was attempting to assassinate President Joe Biden or Harris, following an assassination attempt on Trump. The White House labeled the post as “irresponsible.”

