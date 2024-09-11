Elon Musk Says Kamala Harris 'Exceeded Most People's Expectations,' But Debate Hosts Were Unfair To Trump: Raises Concerns About Lack Of National Debt Crisis Discussion

Following the debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, Tesla, and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk expressed his dissatisfaction with the hosts and voiced concern over the lack of discussion on the national debt crisis.

What Happened: Musk, who has publicly endorsed former President Trump took to X, formerly Twitter, and said, “While I don't think the debate hosts were fair to Donald Trump, Kamala Harris exceeded most people's expectations tonight.”

He went on to question Harris’s ability to bring about change, asking, “If Kamala can do great things, why hasn't she?”

While I don't think the debate hosts were fair to @realDonaldTrump, @KamalaHarris exceeded most people's expectations tonight.



That said, when it comes to getting things done, not just saying nice-sounding words, I strongly believe that Trump will do a far better job.



After… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2024

See Also: In 2020 Elon Musk Predicted That 100% Cars Produced By 2040 Will Be Electric And Fully Autonomous. Now He Says ‘99% Is Probably Right’

Responding to his post, a user pointed out the lack of discussion on the national debt crisis. In response, the tech mogul said, “Zero. That's not good.”

Zero. That's not good. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2024

In a separate post on X, Musk warned of the potential hindrance of laws and regulations to significant endeavors, such as high-speed rail and making life multi-planetary, unless there is significant government reform.

He concluded by stating, “We will never reach Mars if Kamala wins.”

Unless there is significant government reform, laws & regulations will keep getting worse every year until every great endeavor, from high-speed rail between our cities to making life multiplanetary, is effectively illegal.



Trump supports a government efficiency commission to… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2024

While Musk and Trump have had a rocky relationship in the past, the duo have been cozying up to one another lately. Previously the Republican presidential candidate said that if elected in November, he would create a government efficiency commission led by Musk.

"I will create a government efficiency commission tasked with conducting a complete financial and performance audit of the entire federal government and making recommendations for drastic reforms," Trump said at the time.

Why It Matters: The Trump-Harris debate was a significant event, with Harris criticizing Trump’s handling of the economy and the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the other hand, Trump alleged that President Joe Biden harbors a secret animosity toward Harris.

The debate also marked the end of an eight-year no-handshake era. At the beginning of the debate, Harris walked over to Trump and shook his hand while introducing herself.

Meanwhile, pop icon Taylor Swift has publicly declared her support for Harris and her running mate Tim Walz (D-Minn) after the debate saying, “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election.”

Image via Shutterstock

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.