'Anybody Who Votes For A Democrat Or Kamala, Worst…You Should Have Your Head Examined:' Trump Tells Voters In Washington As Poll Numbers Plummet

Former President Donald Trump has made a controversial appeal to Jewish voters.
What Happened: Trump made these remarks at a pro-Israel conference in Washington, D.C., where he criticized Jewish Democrats and Vice President Kamala Harris, The Hill reported on Friday. He referred to the estimated 60% of American Jews who vote for Democrats as “fools” and suggested that their choice could lead to Israel’s demise.
"Anybody who votes for a Democrat or Kamala, worst…you should have your head examined," Trump said during his remarks while addressing a pro-Israel conference with the theme of combatting antisemitism.
Trump’s comments appear at a time when recent polls are indicating Harris’ lead over him. A new Morning Consult poll of likely voters showed Harris’ growing popularity after the presidential debate.
Trump’s speech was well-received by the audience, which included Miriam Adelson, the wife of the late Republican mega-donor Sheldon Adelson.
Trump also highlighted the significance of the U.S. election for Israel, especially in light of the upcoming first anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people.
Why It Matters: Trump’s recent comments are in line with his previous statements regarding the potential impact of a Democratic victory on Israel. In early September, he warned a group of Jewish Republicans that a win for Harris would mean the end of Israel.
This rhetoric aligns with his consistently pro-Israel stance, including his support for Israel during the Gaza war and his criticism of the Biden administration’s calls for a ceasefire.
