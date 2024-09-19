Elon Musk Tells Tesla Shanghai Team To Help 'Anyone In Distress' After Chinese Mega City Gets Hit By Most Powerful Typhoon In 75 Years

In the wake of the most powerful typhoon to hit Shanghai in 75 years, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc. TSLA and SpaceX, has called on his Tesla Shanghai team to provide aid to those affected by the disaster.

What Happened: On Thursday, Musk took to X, formerly Twitter, and said, “Shanghai just experienced the most powerful typhoon in 75 years.”

The tech mogul then shared that he has asked the Tesla Shanghai team to assist those in distress following the devastating typhoon.

Shanghai just experienced the most powerful typhoon in 75 years!



Best wishes for the resilient & resourceful people of Shanghai.



I have asked our Tesla Shanghai team to help anyone in distress to the best of our ability. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 19, 2024

Why It Matters: The typhoon, named Bebinca, made landfall near Shanghai on Monday, causing widespread damage and leading to the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people.

According to a BBC report from earlier this week, the China Meteorological Administration confirmed that the storm hit the coastal area of Lingang New City in Shanghai's east around 07:30 local time.

Chinese state media have reported it as the strongest storm to hit Shanghai in 75 years.

On Thursday, Typhoon Pulasan, the 14th of the year according to China’s meteorological authorities, made its second landfall in the country.

With wind speeds reaching up to 23 meters per second near its center, the storm struck Shanghai’s Fengxian district around 9:45 p.m. local time, after first hitting Zhejiang Province earlier in the day, according to China Daily.

Pulasan is the second typhoon to hit China this year, following Typhoon Bebinca

