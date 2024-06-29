Mike Johnson Suggests Using 25th Amendment To Remove Biden After Debate Performance: 'This Is A Very Dangerous Situation'

Loading... Loading...

In the wake of President Joe Biden’s debate performance, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has suggested that the Cabinet should consider invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

What Happened: On Friday, Johnson expressed concern over Biden’s debate performance, which he described as “alarming.” He urged members of the Cabinet to “search their hearts” and consider invoking the 25th Amendment, reported The Hill.

The 25th Amendment allows the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare a president “unable to discharge the powers and the duties of his office” and give the vice president the duties of acting president.

“Our adversaries see the weakness in this White House as we all do. I take no pleasure in saying that. I think this is a very dangerous situation,” Johnson said.

He further added, “And these are very dangerous times. This is a very serious moment in American history. And it needs to be regarded and handled as such. And we hope that they will do their duty, as we all seek to do our duty to do best for the American people.”

Biden’s debate performance has sparked concern among Democrats, with murmurs of some calling for him to step down from the presidential ticket.

Why It Matters: The first 2024 presidential debate between Biden and Donald Trump saw Biden struggling to articulate his points. A flash poll conducted by SSRS for CNN showed that 67% of debate watchers believed Trump outperformed Biden.

Despite the growing concerns over Biden’s performance, Vice President Kamala Harris defended him in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, which some observers interpreted as damage control.

