Palantir Co-Founder Peter Thiel Didn't Write A Check To Trump And Doesn't Think 2024 Will Be Close: 'Kamala Bubble Will Burst' Or Maybe Ex-President's Voters 'Get Demotivated'

In a recent prediction, conservative tech billionaire, Peter Thiel, anticipates a landslide victory in the 2024 presidential election, a stark deviation from recent close contests.

What Happened: The entrepreneur said, “My one contrarian view on the election is that it’s not going to be close. You know, most presidential elections aren’t.”

“2016 and 2020 were super close, but two-thirds of the elections aren’t.”

Thiel made this forecast during a live appearance at the All-In Summit earlier this month. He suggested that either the “Kamala bubble will burst” or “maybe the Trump voters get really demotivated and don’t show up,” reported Business Insider.

Thiel, who has previously backed political campaigns financially, including that of former President Donald Trump, has withdrawn from monetary involvement in politics for now. He asserted that political spending has minimal impact, particularly at the presidential level, and this would be even more evident in a landslide election.

Despite his decision to withhold political donations, Thiel expressed strong support for Trump and GOP vice-presidential nominee J.D. Vance. He also speculated that if the election was indeed close, Harris and Democrats would “cheat” through ballot harvesting and election-rule changes.

Why It Matters: Thiel, co-founder of PayPal and Palantir Technologies, has been a prominent figure in the tech industry and politics. He was the first outside investor in the Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta Platforms investing $500,000 in the company in 2004 when it was valued at $4.9 million.

In June 2024, Thiel and his Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale pledged their support for Trump in the upcoming election. However, Thiel’s relationship with Trump cooled off when he invested $35 million in 2022 to support Vance in Ohio. Thiel did not contribute to Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign.

