Boeing Stock Continues To Fall After Announcing Hiring Freeze, Other Cost Cuts Amid Workers' Strike

Boeing Co BA shares fell Monday after the company announced a hiring freeze and delayed pay increases for its salaried workforce as the aerospace company faces increased cash drain during a worker strike launched Friday.

The Details: Boeing CFO Brian West announced the measures in a memo to staff on Monday. West also said the company would cut back on orders for its 737, 767 and 777 jets and temporary furloughs for employees and executives are being considered.

"We are working in good faith to reach a new contract agreement that reflects their feedback and enables operations to resume," West said in his note. "However, our business is in a difficult period. This strike jeopardizes our recovery in a significant way and we must take necessary actions to preserve cash and safeguard our shared future."

The strike began Friday morning after 33,000 aircraft assembly workers walked off the job after rejecting a contract offer presented by Boeing and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) that would have increased wages by 25% over four years. Jefferies aerospace analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu estimated a 30-day strike could cost the struggling aerospace giant $1.5 billion.

BA Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Boeing shares ended Monday's session 0.78% lower at $155.55.

