Oracle Stock Climbs On $104 Billion FY29 Revenue Forecast: What To Know

Oracle Corp. ORCL shares are trading higher Friday after the company said annual revenue will rise to at least $104 billion in fiscal year 2029.

The Details: According to a Bloomberg report, Executive Vice President Doug Kehring delivered the forecast at Oracle's annual briefing for financial analysts on Thursday. Oracle also raised its revenue outlook for fiscal year 2026 to at least $66 billion, up from the prior target of $65 billion, as the company expands its cloud infrastructure business.

Collaborations with AWS, Microsoft and Google have boosted Oracle’s cloud infrastructure unit, with the segment posting a 45% revenue increase in the latest quarter.

Kehring told analysts at Thursday's event that most database customers have not yet moved to the cloud and that moving on-premise database customers to the cloud will be a major pillar of revenue growth for Oracle.

Analysts React: Several analysts raised price targets on Oracle's stock following Thursday's briefing:

Piper Sandler reiterated its Overweight rating and raised its price target on the stock from $175 to $185.

Guggenheim analyst John Difucci maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $185 to $200.

maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $185 to $200. Keybanc analyst Jason Ader maintained Oracle with an Overweight and raised the price target from $175 to $190.

maintained Oracle with an Overweight and raised the price target from $175 to $190. Evercore ISI Group maintained its Outperform rating and raised its price target from $175 to $190.

ORCL Stock Prediction 2024:

Equity research can be a valuable source of information for learning about a company's fundamentals. Analysts create financial models based on the fundamentals and expected future earnings of a company to arrive at a price target and recommendation for the stock.

Shares of Oracle have an average 1-year price target of $169.08, representing an expected upside of 4.77%.

Because of differences in assumptions, analysts can arrive at very different price targets and recommendations. No analysts have bearish recommendations on Oracle, while 18 analysts have bullish ratings. The street high price target from Guggenheim is $200, while the street low from Morgan Stanley is $125.

ORCL Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Oracle shares are up 2.60% at $165.57 at the time of publication Friday.

