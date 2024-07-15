'Tragedy For Our Democracies:' Xi Jinping, Emmanuel Macron And Other World Leaders Condemn Assassination Attempt On Trump

Loading... Loading...

Global leaders have united in their condemnation of the recent assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump.

What Happened: Leaders from G-20 countries have expressed their concern and best wishes to Trump, CNBC reported on Monday. China’s President Xi Jinping “expressed sympathies to former President Trump” in a statement while U.K.’s newly elected Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote that he was “appalled” and slammed that “political violence in any form has no place in our societies.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau echoed Starmer’s comments.

French President Emmanuel Macron wrote, “A spectator has died, several are injured. It is a tragedy for our democracies. France shares the shock and indignation of the American people.”

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged to “stand firm against any form of violence that challenges democracy.”

See Also: Charlie Munger Said Trump Was ‘Right’ On Need For Having ‘Way More Control Over Our Borders’: ‘They Hate Him So Much That They’re Against Him Even When He’s Right’

Trump was targeted at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, over the weekend. The suspected shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was immediately neutralized by Secret Service agents, resulting in one bystander’s death and two others critically injured,

Why It Matters: The Federal Bureau of Investigation is treating the shooting as a potential act of domestic terrorism and an assassination attempt. This incident has sparked a call for unity in U.S. politics, with Trump responding to Biden’s call with a two-word message: “Unite America!”

Interestingly, the assassination attempt has had an impact on the odds of Trump winning the 2024 presidential elections. According to cryptocurrency-based prediction market Polymarket, the chances of Trump securing another term have risen to 70%.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock