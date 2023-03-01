Apple Inc AAPL has hiked the battery replacement price for out-of-warranty devices — and this includes iPhones, iPads and Macs.

What Happened: Apple has increased the out-of-warranty battery replacement fee for all iPhone models before iPhone 14 by $20, reported AppleInsider.

For every smartphone with a Home Button, the cost for a battery replacement will be $69, up from $49. iPhone 5 will be the oldest model in this category.

Similarly, the cost of MacBook Air battery replacement will increase by $30, while MacBook Pro and MacBook users will have to pay $50 more.

On the other hand, the regular iPad’s battery replacement fee would continue to cost between $99 and $199. For others, there will be an added cost of $20. This will be subject to the model type.

For instance, the battery replacement price for the sixth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro and fourth-generation 11-inch iPad Pro will likely remain the same, $179 and 149, respectively.

Why It’s Important: Apple users who have AppleCare+ or those with devices still covered by warranty will remain unstirred by this price hike.

Last September, Apple increased the price to replace iPhone 14’s battery from $69 to $99. However, in the latest price hike, the tech giant is keeping the $99 price tag for most current devices, the report noted.

