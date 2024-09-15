Big Week In Appleverse: iPhone 16, Watch Series 10, New AirPods Launch Amid Increasing Competition From China's Top Smartphone Maker

The past week has been a whirlwind for Apple Inc., with a slew of product announcements and strategic moves that have kept the tech giant in the headlines. From the unveiling of the iPhone 16 and Watch Series 10 to a shift in production strategy, Apple has been making waves in the tech world.

Apple Unveils Intelligence-Ready iPhone 16

At the “Glowtime” event, Apple introduced the iPhone 16 series, designed with Apple Intelligence at its core. This series will be the first to feature Apple Intelligence in beta, following an update set for October. The AI software was initially showcased at WWDC and was previously limited to the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Apple Watch Series 10: Larger Display, Sleeker Design

Apple also unveiled the Apple Watch Series 10 at the Glowtime event. The new device boasts a larger screen, more rounded corners, and a wider aspect ratio, giving it a sleeker, more streamlined appearance. The advanced display is the largest wearable display ever built by Apple.

Apple’s iPhone Production Shifts To India

In a significant strategic move, Apple has begun production of its newly launched iPhone 16 series in India. This move reflects a broader trend among tech giants like Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. who are diversifying their supply chains away from China.

iPhone 16 Faces Challenges In China

Despite the hype, the iPhone 16 series launch has been met with disappointment in China due to its lack of AI features. This comes amid growing competition from Huawei Technologies in the world's largest smartphone market.

AirPods Pro 2: A New Approach To Hearing Health

Apple announced a new feature in its AirPods Pro 2, aiming to transform the hearing health experience. The feature offers an end-to-end hearing health experience, including active Hearing Protection, a scientifically validated Hearing Test, and a clinical-grade Hearing Aid feature.

Photo courtesy: Apple