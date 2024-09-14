New Book Reveals Elon Musk's Twitter Buy Fumble And Mix-Up Over Grimes' Baby Name

In the new book Character Limit: How Elon Musk Destroyed Twitter, authors Kate Conger and Ryan Mac delve into the chaotic period of Elon Musk‘s acquisition of Twitter in 2022 and the platform’s subsequent decline.

What Happened: According to the authors, the book provides fresh insights into Musk’s tumultuous takeover of Twitter. Conger and Mac, technology reporters at The New York Times, argue that Musk’s approach to running Twitter, which he termed “founder mode,” was unsuccessful due to his lack of experience in managing social media companies and over-reliance on a small circle of advisors.

The book also sheds light on a controversial incident involving Musk’s personal life, where the name chosen for his second child with musician Grimes was initially given to one of Musk’s twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis.

The name was later changed following public outcry, reports Business Insider.

Speaking with the outlet, Conger said, “Musk was being advised by a very limited circle of people who had not a lot of depth of knowledge about the things that he was taking on. And he’s always kind of operated in limited circles, but it surprised me just how tiny that world had become by the time he tried to take over Twitter.”

Talking about baby-name situation, Conger said, “Elon and Grimes had picked out a name for their daughter that they wanted to use. That name ended up being used for one of Shivon Zilis’ twins with Elon. When Grimes found out about it, obviously she was very upset.”

“She posted some song lyrics that she had written about the name essentially being stolen from her. And then Shivon ended up changing that child’s name, which is how the existence of Shivon’s children came to light to the public, actually, because the name-change paperwork became public,” the author added.

Why It Matters: The book’s revelations underscore the complexities and challenges that can arise when a high-profile individual like Musk takes over a major social media platform.

Musk’s lack of experience in the sector and his reliance on a small group of advisors may have contributed to Twitter’s decline under his leadership.

The controversy surrounding the naming of Musk’s child also highlights the scrutiny that public figures like Musk face in their personal lives. This incident, along with the details of Musk’s Twitter takeover, provide a deeper understanding of the events that have shaped Twitter’s recent history.

Character Limit: How Elon Musk Destroyed Twitter is set to be released on Tuesday.

