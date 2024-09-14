Elon Musk Has Secret Service-Like Security Team That Calls Him 'Voyager:' Growing Threats After Tesla Austin Factory Scare Have Led To The Richest Man In The World Leading An Increasingly Isolated Lifestyle

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest individual with a net worth of $251 billion has been assigned the codename “Voyager” by his security team.

What Happened: Musk’s security detail functions similarly to a small-scale Secret Service. The tech billionaire is protected more like a state leader than a corporate executive, with up to 20 security professionals accompanying him at times, reported the New York Times on Friday.

They frequently carry firearms and have a medical professional on hand for the tech mogul’s assistance.

As Musk’s wealth and popularity have increased, so have the threats against him. His security team has had to evolve to handle stalkers and death threats, a significant departure from the harmless fan messages he used to receive.

The report indicates that Musk’s security expenses amount to millions of dollars each year, paid to various security firms including Gavin de Becker & Associates and his own private security company, Foundation Security.

The report also detailed an incident where a man was apprehended near Tesla’s Austin factory, accused of planning a “mass casualty event.” Musk’s security was fully mobilized for the event, with over three dozen Tesla security officials stationed throughout the room.

The report suggests that the threats to his safety have led Musk to become more fearful and his lifestyle more isolated. He is rarely without bodyguards, even when he is at his social media company, X, formerly Twitter.

Why It Matters: Musk’s security concerns have been escalating over time. In December 2022, he expressed agreement with a post on Twitter that he had become "public enemy number one to some very very bad people."

Previously, Musk has also revealed that his son X’s vehicle was followed by a "crazy stalker" who jumped on the car's hood, thinking Musk was inside.

In January 2023, Musk posted a seemingly sarcastic tweet about his possible death under mysterious circumstances after sharing an alleged note by Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin that mentioned him and the Pentagon.

