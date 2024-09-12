Marjorie Taylor Greene, Laura Loomer Clashed Over Kamala Harris' Indian Origin And It Got Really Ugly: 'You Haven't Done Anything To Help Trump… '

The ongoing feud between right-wing activist Laura Loomer and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) of Georgia has taken a new turn, with the two engaging in a public spat over a controversial social media post.

What Happened: Loomer, known for her anti-Muslim remarks, made a post mocking Vice President Kamala Harris’s Indian heritage. Greene responded by labeling Loomer's comments as "appalling and extremely racist," reported The Hill.

Loomer had said in a social media post on Sunday, “the White House will smell like curry & White House speeches will be facilitated via a call center and the American people will only be able to convey their feedback through a customer satisfaction survey at the end of the call that nobody will understand.”

Loomer defended her post as a "funny joke about Kamala Harris" and accused Greene of being a "raging antisemite." Greene, in response, criticized Loomer for making President Trump look bad and called for the deletion of such posts.

The feud escalated with Loomer attacking Greene over her divorce and calling her a "poor excuse for a Christian." Greene retorted by stating that Loomer's "outright lies, instability, and manic toxicity have no place in MAGA."

On X, the two exchanged sharp words on Thursday with Loomer commenting on Greene’s personal life and even calling her out for “inside trading.” She said, “You haven't done anything to help Trump…”

Loomer’s comments were in response to Greene who said, “Laura Loomer's outright lies, instability, and manic toxicity have no place in MAGA.”

While you were busy having sexual affairs, cheating on your husband and getting divorced, and propping up @SpeakerMcCarthy and engaging in insider trading in Congress @RepMTG,



I broke many of the stories regarding the weaponized lawfare against President Trump.



I traveled to… — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 12, 2024

White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre condemned Loomer's comments on Harris's Indian heritage, calling them "repugnant" and "un-American."

The public spat comes after Greene warned Trump against hiring Loomer last year, calling her "mentally unstable" and a "documented liar."

Why It Matters: This public feud is not the first instance of discord between the two Trump loyalists. Loomer had previously criticized Greene’s memoir, calling it “trash,” in a post from November 2023. The two have been known for their mutual support for Trump, making this public disagreement particularly striking.

Greene has been a vocal supporter of Trump, even comparing him to Jesus at an election rally in Las Vegas, Nevada. The recent feud comes amidst a heated political climate, with Vice President Harris leading over Donald Trump in the polls ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

