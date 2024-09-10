Trump And Kamala Harris Break 8-Year No-Handshake Era, Ex-President Offers VP A MAGA Hat: 5 Noteworthy Moments From The Debate

The debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris took place on Wednesday, and while several policies were discussed and debated, what stole the show were certain moments.

The Eight-Year No-Handshake Stretch Ends

The debate started with Harris and Trump shaking hands as the Vice President introduced herself. This is the first time the two candidates met. This ended the eigh-year drought of no handshakes – which is not a rule.

This gesture has been a consistent feature of presidential debates until 2016, when Trump did not shake hands with Hillary Clinton.

See Also: Mark Cuban Says Kamala Harris Is Simply Doing What Trump Did In 2016: ‘It’s Her Party. She Gets To Set The Rules’

They Forgot To Mute Harris' Mic

During the discussion over abortion rights, Trump said he had been a leader on IVF, rebutting Harris' contention that the ex-president's policies were against fertility treatment.

Immediately, Harris could be heard whispering on the mic, "You're not." Trump heard her saying this, he said, "Will she allow abortion in the eighth-month, ninth month, seven month…," when Harris interrupted again and said, "C'mon."

The duo then started talking over each other.

Trump’s ‘I’m Talking Now’ Moment

The candidates were answering the question about Harris' changing policy positions.

While Trump was speaking, Harris interrupted saying, "That's not true," it wasn't audibly clear as it was mouthed.

Immediately after Trump said, “In Minnesota, she went out — wait a minute. I’m talking now. If you don’t mind. Please. Does that sound familiar?”

The ex-president was possibly referencing her 2020 debate against former Vice President Mike Pence when she told him, “I’m speaking.” After this Harris interrupted again, Trump paused getting visibly irked, and continued after the pause.

Donald Trump Offered His Competitor A MAGA Hat

During the debate, Harris was asked about the Biden administration keeping several Trump tariffs in place.

In response, she didn't address the question directly but said, "Trump administration resulted in a trade deficit, one of the highest we've ever seen in the history of America."

When it was Trump's turn to speak, he said, "I don’t say her because she has no policy," adding, "She’s going to my philosophy now. In fact, I was going to send her a MAGA hat. She’s gone to my philosophy. But if she ever got elected, she’d change it."

The Duo Parted Ways Without Looking At Each Other

At the end of the debate, Trump was the first to get off the stage, while Vice President Harris took her time while collecting the pages she was provided at the beginning of the debate. On the other hand, Trump left the stage empty-handed. The two candidates did not look at each other and got off the stage from opposite ends.

Check This Out: