Iran Says 'Sanction Addicts' US And UK Are Acting On 'Faulty Intelligence' Regarding Russia's Missile Supply

Iran has rebuffed Western allegations that it has been supplying short-range missiles to Russia for use in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The country has also pledged to respond to new sanctions imposed by a coalition of European nations.

What Happened: Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abbas Araghchi, refuted claims on Wednesday that Iran has been providing ballistic missiles to Russia. The statement was first noted on Al Jazeera.

Once again, US and E3 act on faulty intelligence and flawed logic

– Iran has NOT delivered ballistic missiles to Russia. Period

– Sanction addicts should ask themselves: how is Iran able to make & supposedly sell sophisticated arms?

Sanctions r NOT a solution, but part of problem — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) September 11, 2024

He argued that the United States and its allies are basing their actions on “faulty intelligence.” The foreign minister said, “Sanction addicts should ask themselves: how is Iran able to make & supposedly sell sophisticated arms?”

Nasser Kanaani, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, labeled the sanctions announced by Britain, France, and Germany as “economic terrorism” against the Iranian people, promising “appropriate and proportionate action” in response, according to Al Jazeera.

The sanctions, which include revoking bilateral deals for providing air services to Iran and imposing sanctions on Iran Air, were announced following the United States’ formal accusation of Iran supplying weapons to Moscow.

Kanaani dismissed any claims that Iran has sold ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation as “completely baseless and false”. Despite these denials, Iran’s relationship with Moscow has reportedly strengthened since the invasion in February 2022, with Iran supplying Shahed drones to Russia.

Why It Matters: The allegations of Iran supplying missiles to Russia come amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Earlier this year, the United States and its allies announced new sanctions targeting Iran’s missile and drone programs.

These sanctions were a response to Iran’s alleged transfer of around 400 surface-to-surface ballistic missiles to Russia. The recent allegations and sanctions could further strain the already tense relations between Iran and the West, potentially leading to an escalation in the conflict.

Image by Mohasseyn via Shutterstock

