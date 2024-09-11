Trump And Harris Shake Hands At 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, Biden Dons Hat Associated With Ex-President's Campaign To Underscore Unity

In a rare moment of unity, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump, and Sen. J.D. Vance put their political differences aside to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

What Happened: The political figures gathered at Ground Zero in Manhattan for a commemoration event. Trump and Harris, who had their first face-to-face encounter during the presidential debate the previous night, exchanged handshakes before the solemn ceremonies began, reported CNN.

Post the event, Biden and Harris journeyed to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, to partake in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Flight 93 memorial. They also visited a local volunteer fire station, where Biden briefly donned a Trump hat, symbolizing bipartisan unity.

MAGA Joe? Biden Puts on a TRUMP Hat During 9/11 Event in Pennsylvania, One Day After Trump's Debate Against Kamala Harris (VIDEO) https://t.co/3gD1MlQaeS — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) September 11, 2024

A White House spokesperson expressed that Biden’s gesture was a reflection of the unity that the nation experienced in the aftermath of the attacks. This act held significance in the current toxic political environment.

Biden and Harris later attended another wreath-laying ceremony at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. Trump also had plans to visit Shanksville separately later that day.

See Also: Mark Cuban Asks Trump Advisor: ‘Done Any Modeling Of The Financial Impact Of Deporting 20 Million People?

Why It Matters: The handshake between Trump and Harris at the debate marked the end of an eight-year no-handshake era.

Despite Harris being declared the winner of the debate by a significant majority, she still trails the GOP rival by 20 points on a particular issue, according to a flash poll. Prior to the debate, Harris held a 3-point lead over Trump.

Image via Flickr/ Anthony Quintano

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool