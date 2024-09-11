Bill Ackman And Elon Musk Blast Kamala Harris For Her Social Media Posts During Debate With Trump: 'Even Her Tweets Are Not Her Own'

Recent comments by prominent figures have sparked debate over Vice President Kamala Harris‘s social media activity and public engagement. Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, raised questions about Harris’s involvement in her own X posts during the recent presidential debate.

What Happened: Ackman suggested on X (formerly Twitter) that Harris does not write her own tweets, noting her limited media appearances. His remarks were echoed by Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk, who agreed with a post suggesting Harris’s tweets during the debate indicated a disconnect between her and the public.

Ackman wrote, “I guess we now know that @KamalaHarris does not write her own tweets. So she takes no interviews and even her tweets are not her own.”

Musk responded with just one word “Exactly,” to a post by Shaun Maguire, a partner at Sequoia, who commented on Harris’ tweeting during the debate.

The discussion expanded to broader criticisms of the Biden-Harris administration’s foreign policy. Ackman contrasted their approach with that of former President Donald Trump, particularly regarding the Afghanistan withdrawal and recent international conflicts.

Ackman also questioned the impartiality of debate moderators, claiming they fact-checked Trump but not Harris.

Why It Matters: The criticism from Ackman comes in the wake of the presidential debate for the 2024 election, where Harris and Trump clashed over various issues. During the debate, Harris accused Trump of leaving the U.S. with the “worst unemployment since the Great Depression” and criticized his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This debate also saw Trump alleging that President Joe Biden harbors a secret animosity toward Harris, claiming, “He hates her. He can’t stand her.”

Adding to the political drama, pop icon Taylor Swift publicly endorsed Harris for the 2024 presidential race, expressing her support on Instagram. Swift stated her belief in Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz (D-Minn), emphasizing their alignment with her values.

The debate also had a notable impact on cryptocurrency markets. Tokens associated with Trump and Harris saw contrasting performances. The Trump-themed MAGA Coin (TRUMP) experienced a significant drop, while a Harris-inspired token surged.

