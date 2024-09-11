Trump-Harris Debate Sparks Bipartisan Reactions — Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses VP Of Lying About Joe Biden's Fitness To Serve

The first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump sparked a flurry of reactions from prominent political figures. The heated exchange, lasting over 90 minutes, highlighted a contrasts between the candidates and their visions for America.

What Happened: President Joe Biden expressed strong support for his Vice President, stating on social media platform X, “America got to see tonight the leader I’ve been proud to work alongside for three and a half years. Wasn’t even close. VP Harris proved she’s the best choice to lead our nation forward. We’re not going back.”

America got to see tonight the leader I've been proud to work alongside for three and a half years. Wasn't even close. VP Harris proved she's the best choice to lead our nation forward. We're not going back. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 11, 2024

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a former Democrat turned Trump supporter, criticized the establishment Republicans who support Harris, calling them part of a “uniparty.” He also praised Trump’s stance on Russia, warning against the current administration’s confrontational approach.

Trump makes a point that I hope everyone hears: Russia has nuclear weapons. The Biden administration's policy of maximum confrontation, seeking Russia's humiliating defeat and regime change, is a recipe for nuclear immolation. #Debate2024 — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) September 11, 2024

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton rallied support for Harris, urging people to join the fight to defeat Trump and elect Harris.

Here's what I know:



We need to defeat Donald Trump.



We need to elect Kamala Harris.



If you've been waiting to join this fight, the time is now. https://t.co/bDxnheT85h — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 11, 2024

Meanwhile, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) accused Harris of lying about Biden’s fitness to serve and the state of the country. Greene stated, “Kamala Harris says she’s ‘not Joe Biden.’ She’s just his VP, she just lied and said Joe was fit to serve, and she just insists that America is better off than it was before Joe Biden took office.”

Kamala Harris says she's "not Joe Biden."



She's just his VP, she just lied and said Joe was fit to serve, and she just insists that America is better off than it was before Joe Biden took office. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 11, 2024

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) highlighted Harris’s stance on housing, mentioning her own bill to address the issue. Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif) emphasized the contrasting visions presented by Harris and Trump, calling for Democrats to support Harris’s campaign actively.

Kamala Harris is right: to bring down the cost of housing, we've got to increase supply. I've got a bill for that, and I'll fight to tackle this crisis by her side. https://t.co/A4P5g7bCvX — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 11, 2024

#Debate2024 showed the country two different visions for America — Kamala Harris' vision For The People and his for himself.



Now Democrats must channel our joy in @KamalaHarris' winning presentation into action to make sure she wins. Volunteer at https://t.co/8Qh4GiZ71R -NP — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) September 11, 2024

Why It Matters: The debate, held at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, was moderated by ABC World News Tonight anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis. This was the first and potentially only debate between Harris and Trump, occurring just eight weeks before Election Day.

During the debate, Trump alleged that Biden harbors a secret animosity toward Harris, claiming Biden was forced out of office and resents Harris for it. Trump stated, “He hates her. He can’t stand her.”

Pop icon Taylor Swift publicly endorsed Harris for the 2024 presidential race following the debate. Swift expressed her support for Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz (D-Minn), stating they stand for the rights and causes she supports.

Harris criticized Trump for severe unemployment during his tenure and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. She stated, “Donald Trump left us the worst unemployment since the Great Depression.”

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock