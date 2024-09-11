Trump-Themed MAGA Coin Crashes, Harris-Inspired Token Soars After Presidential Debate

Cryptocurrency tokens linked with Donald Trump and Kamala Harris were a picture of contrast as the high-voltage debate between the presidential hopefuls drew to a close.

What happened: Maga Coin (TRUMP), rooted in the “Make America Great Again” movement, and the largest of all Trump-inspired tokens in terms of market cap, plunged more than 12% during the debate, and overall 10% in the last 24 hours.

The $126-million capitalization token's trading volume rose more than 14% in the last 24 hours, signaling interest from the traders.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 11:45 p.m. EDT) Kamala Horris (KAMA) +10.85% $0.008665 Maga Coin (TRUMP) -10.69% $2.89

On the contrary, a coin parodying Harris, Kamala Horris (KAMA), soared more than 10% during the face-off, recording an 88% jump in trading volume.

Both the Ethereum ETH/USD-based TRUMP and Solana SOL/USD-based KAMA belonged to the hot new breed of PolitiFi tokens, which, as the name implies, bring political themes into the cryptocurrency space.

Why It Matters: The debate between the former president and the incumbent vice president was their first and potentially the last engagement before the all-important presidential elections in November.

The 90-minute interaction saw the two candidates spar over issues of significance such as the status of the economy, the cost of living, abortion, and much more.

However, as with the previous presidential debate between Trump and President Joe Biden, Bitcoin BTC/USD and the broader topic of cryptocurrencies failed to come up for discussion.

